Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin lawmakers sign off on 9 pollution settlements

Wisconsin lawmakers sign off on 9 pollution settlements

By: Associated Press May 31, 2022 4:01 pm

Wisconsin lawmakers signed off Tuesday on $378,000 in settlements of nine pollution lawsuits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo