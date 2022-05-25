Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuits over ballot drop boxes filed in 5 Wisconsin cities

By: Associated Press May 25, 2022 2:51 pm

Conservatives filed lawsuits in Wisconsin's five largest cities Wednesday over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks.

