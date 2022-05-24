Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / $2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

By: Associated Press May 24, 2022 2:52 pm

All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month, the state party chairman said Tuesday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo