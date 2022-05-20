Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

Woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

By: Associated Press May 20, 2022 10:00 am

A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo