Man convicted of killing grandmother in Fond du Lac County

Man convicted of killing grandmother in Fond du Lac County

By: Associated Press May 17, 2022 1:32 pm

A man who blamed his grandmother's slaying on the "cartel" has been found guilty of killing her in Fond du Lac County.

