Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds

Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds

By: Associated Press May 16, 2022 8:51 am

Wisconsin Republicans gathering for their annual convention this week are trying to unite to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in two of the most hotly contested races nationwide this year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo