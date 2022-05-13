Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin governor asks panel to reconsider killer’s parole

By: Associated Press May 13, 2022 12:44 pm

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday implored the chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission to reconsider his decision to parole a convicted murderer who served less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence, a move that came as the Democrat up for reelection this year faced mounting criticism.

