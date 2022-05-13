Esser joins Reinhart’s Madison office

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren announced Thursday the expansion of its Real Estate Practice with the addition of attorney Olivia Esser.

Based out of the firm’s Madison office, Esser counsels clients on transactional matters, title surveys, environmental issues and more for commercial groups. Her background in trusts, estate planning and general corporate matters gives her a broad perspective and the skills to evaluate transactions within the framework of long-range planning and business impact.

Esser is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School and volunteers with the Dane County Estate Planning Clinic.

Reinhart also announced the addition of Amanda Cefalu to the firm’s Employee Benefits Practice in the Minneapolis office.