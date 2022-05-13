Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Convicted ex-friar won’t be tried in 2nd sex abuse case

By: Associated Press May 13, 2022 9:47 am

Mississippi prosecutors have dropped a second set of charges against a former Franciscan friar who was convicted last month of sexually abusing a student during the 1990s at a Catholic school.

