Over 59,000 lbs. of unused medications collected during Drug Take Back Day

Over 59,000 lbs. of unused medications collected during Drug Take Back Day

By: Ali Teske May 12, 2022 2:13 pm

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced this week that during the April 30 Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications.

