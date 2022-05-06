Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Complaint: 14-year-old boy lured Wisconsin girl into woods

By: Associated Press May 6, 2022 2:42 pm

A teenage boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods, and he returned to her body later to hide it better, according to a criminal complaint released Friday.

