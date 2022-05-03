Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hetzel appointed to Washington County Circuit Court

By: Ali Teske May 3, 2022 9:33 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday his appointment of Ryan Hetzel to the Washington County Circuit Court – Branch 1.

