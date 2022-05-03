Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Herrling Clark's Rossmeissl named Fox Cities YMCA Board of Directors chairman

Herrling Clark’s Rossmeissl named Fox Cities YMCA Board of Directors chairman

By: Ali Teske May 3, 2022 10:02 am

Herrling Clark Law Firm announced Monday that firm partner Andrew Rossmeissl has been named chairman of the YMCA of the Fox Cities Board of Directors, serving for two terms.

