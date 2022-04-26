Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dietrich defeats Danner in State Bar presidential race

Dietrich defeats Danner in State Bar presidential race

By: Ali Teske April 26, 2022 11:11 am

On April 22, the elections for State Bar of Wisconsin president ended with Dean Dietrich securing 1,850 votes to John Danner’s 1,231.

