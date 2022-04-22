Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers creates new office of environmental justice

By: Associated Press April 22, 2022 10:48 am

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed an executive order creating a new office of environmental justice, announcing the move on Earth Day.

