Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case

By: Associated Press April 20, 2022 8:31 am

Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin made their case Wednesday at a public hearing on a Republican bill that's getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature, the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state's pot laws.

