Tommy Thompson decides against run for governor

By: Associated Press April 18, 2022 12:47 pm

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, a Republican elected to four terms starting in the 1980s, announced Monday that he will not run again in a bid to take on the Democratic incumbent in the battleground state.

