Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on ballot boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on ballot boxes

By: Associated Press April 13, 2022 10:09 am

Wisconsin's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that will likely determine how extensively absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state's Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot.

