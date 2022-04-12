Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

By: Associated Press April 12, 2022 12:50 pm

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators lack the inherent authority to require businesses to clean up contamination from PFAS chemicals and other toxic contaminants because legislators haven't established any restrictions on the substances, a judge ruled Tuesday. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren's sweeping decision marks a major defeat for the state Department ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo