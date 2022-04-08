Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial

By: Associated Press April 8, 2022 12:15 pm

A jury said Friday it has reached decisions on "several" of the 10 charges but was deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

