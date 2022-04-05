Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / With divisive cases coming, Barrett says ‘Read the opinion’

With divisive cases coming, Barrett says ‘Read the opinion’

By: Associated Press April 5, 2022 8:13 am

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said Monday that judges are not deciding cases to impose a "policy result," but are making their best effort to determine what the law and the Constitution require.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo