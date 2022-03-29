Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Judicare seeks attorneys

Wisconsin Judicare seeks attorneys

By: Ali Teske March 29, 2022 3:43 pm

Wisconsin Judicare is seeking several staff attorneys, offering remote work options for those that are within the service area or in the city of Wausau.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo