Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / No contest plea made in blunt force trauma death in Wausau

No contest plea made in blunt force trauma death in Wausau

By: Associated Press March 29, 2022 12:13 pm

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's father in Wausau in 2018 has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo