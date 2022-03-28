Constantine rejoins Husch Blackwell as senior counsel

Husch Blackwell announced Monday that Emily Constantine has joined the firm as a senior counsel in its Government Contracts group. Based in Milwaukee, Constantine is a member of the firm’s Technology, Manufacturing & Transportation industry group. A former Husch Blackwell associate, Constantine rejoins the firm from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Constantine represents clients in complex civil litigation matters, with a particular focus on issues impacting federal government contractors. Constantine has represented contractors in the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the Small Business Administration Office of Hearings and Appeals, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, the Postal Service Board of Contract Appeals and in suspension and debarment proceedings.

“Husch Blackwell is a natural fit for me, and there is no place I would rather practice law.” said Constantine. “I have a great deal of respect for the firm’s practitioners and leadership, and the culture that we’ve built here, going all the way back to my time at the firm as an associate, is special. I look forward to growing my practice with such an excellent group of colleagues.”

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in Milwaukee and Madison, totaling 25 locations across the United States, including its virtual office, The Link.