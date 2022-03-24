Man accused of shooting Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who tried to intervene in an armed robbery pleaded not guilty to charges against him and was bound over for trial Thursday.

Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Two other teens are also charged in the case.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Investigators said the off-duty detective, since identified as Andrew Wilkiewicz, tried to stop a robbery, was shot four times and survived.

Police said the chain of events began when Ellis-Brown tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. Ellis-Brown began to leave the scene, but then followed the female driver into the Shake Shack and attempted to rob her, according to the complaint.

The off-duty officer intervened and struggled with the suspect, who fired multiple rounds at the detective and then fled in a vehicle. The detective, while bleeding from four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, groin and back, recited the license plate number of the vehicle.

Acting on a tip, Milwaukee police arrested Ellis-Brown on March 15 following a standoff in Milwaukee.