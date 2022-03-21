Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Video shows officer kneeling on Kenosha student’s neck

Video shows officer kneeling on Kenosha student’s neck

By: Associated Press March 21, 2022 12:24 pm

School officials in Kenosha released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo