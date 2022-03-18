Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Decision in weeks on whether to charge former Wisconsin cop

Decision in weeks on whether to charge former Wisconsin cop

By: Associated Press March 18, 2022 11:09 am

A prosecutor weighing whether to file charges against a former police officer who killed a man in a suburban Milwaukee park five years ago said Friday that a decision should be reached within four to six weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo