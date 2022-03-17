Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin man charged in 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection

By: Associated Press March 17, 2022 11:37 am

A Wisconsin man is due in federal court Thursday on charges of assaulting law enforcement using a deadly or dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

