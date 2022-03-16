Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin GOP leader rejects election decertification call

Wisconsin GOP leader rejects election decertification call

By: Associated Press March 16, 2022 12:47 pm

Wisconsin's Republican speaker of the Assembly again rejected calls to decertify President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state after meeting privately Wednesday with advocates for making that move that attorneys across the political spectrum have said can't be done.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo