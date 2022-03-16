Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge: Man who killed parents can’t skip court sentencing

Judge: Man who killed parents can’t skip court sentencing

By: Associated Press March 16, 2022 12:50 pm

A Dane County judge has denied Chandler Halderson's request not to be present in the courtroom when his sentence for killing and dismembering his parents is handed down Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo