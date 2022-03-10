Evers seeks applicants for additional Washington County Circuit Court branch judge

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Washington County Circuit Court. Judge James Pouros’ resignation, effective June 3, will create a vacancy in Branch 1. The new appointment will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications are being accepted through March 24.

Applicants who applied for the recent Washington County Circuit Court–Branch 3 vacancy need not reapply. Their applications will be considered alongside any additional applications that are received.

For new applicants, the application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.