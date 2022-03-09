Quantcast
Wisconsin Republican congressmen appeal redistricting ruling

Wisconsin Republican congressmen appeal redistricting ruling

By: Associated Press March 9, 2022 3:23 pm

Republican members of Congress on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take an appeal of the state Supreme Court's decision to adopt new district boundary lines drawn by Gov. Tony Evers.

