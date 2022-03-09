Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on absentee rule

Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on absentee rule

By: Associated Press March 9, 2022 3:27 pm

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether municipal election clerks should be allowed to fill in missing information on envelopes containing absentee ballots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo