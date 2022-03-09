Quantcast
Home / Legal News / State Supreme Court to review petition pushing for continuance of virtual depositions

State Supreme Court to review petition pushing for continuance of virtual depositions

By: Ali Teske March 9, 2022 10:49 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has granted a hearing to review a petition requesting the allowance of virtual deposition and oathtaking to remain in place. The operation of these remote procedures expires July 1.

