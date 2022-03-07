Quantcast
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

By: Associated Press March 7, 2022 11:33 am

Wisconsin Republicans on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place "racial gerrymandering."

