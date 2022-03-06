Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Jurisdiction – Multidistrict Litigation

Jurisdiction – Multidistrict Litigation

By: Derek Hawkins March 6, 2022 11:24 am

These two consolidated appeals raise issues about how the common practice of “direct filing” in multidistrict litigation may affect the choice of law in individual cases within the larger MDL.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo