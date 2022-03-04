Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Man accused of video taping in athletic clubs’ locker rooms

Man accused of video taping in athletic clubs’ locker rooms

By: Associated Press March 4, 2022 12:54 pm

A Milwaukee man is accused of secretly video taping hundreds of people inside locker rooms at Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.

