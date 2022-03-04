Quantcast
Evers appoints Kenitz to Washington County Circuit Court

By: Ali Teske March 4, 2022 9:22 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday his appointment of Michael Kenitz to the Washington County Circuit Court–Branch 3.

