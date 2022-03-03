Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin superintendent placed on leave following searches

Wisconsin superintendent placed on leave following searches

By: Associated Press March 3, 2022 8:39 am

A superintendent of a Wisconsin school district who is accused of illegally confining six female students has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo