Packers, Kaul team up to provide child identification kits

By: Associated Press February 28, 2022 3:16 pm

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that he's partnering with the Green Bay Packers and other groups to provide child identification kits to every Wisconsin student in grades K-12.

