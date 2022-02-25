Justices to consider if victims amendment enacted properly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court announced Friday it will decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was properly enacted.

Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled last year that the ballot question wasn’t phrased properly and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendants’ rights.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission appealed the ruling. The 3rd District Court of Appeals in December asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly. The appellate justices said the case presents significant questions of constitutional law and could have far-reaching effects on the state’s criminal justice system.