Wisconsin Assembly to regulate food delivery services

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan proposal that would make it easier for restaurants to stop delivery services from adding them to their apps without their permission.

The bill would require those delivery services to remove a restaurant from its digital network within three days if the restaurant requests it.

The use of third-party delivery apps like Grubub, Uber Eats and DoorDash exploded during the pandemic.

But restaurant owners who came out in support of the bill told lawmakers that third-party delivery services often lead to headaches for them and upset customers who receive food cold, late or place orders for items that aren’t available. Customers also complain about hidden fees.

As introduced, the measure would have required restaurant owners to agree to be listed on the apps and to ensure the menus listed are accurate. But the bill now would only allow for restaurants to opt out of being included on the apps.

A provision that would have required the delivery services to disclose commissions, delivery fees and promotional fees was also removed.

If approved by the Assembly, the measure would then go to the Senate.