Appeals court sides with man who claimed unreasonable stop

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has ruled methamphetamine seized from a bicyclist in Wisconsin Rapids can’t be used as evidence against him because the arresting law enforcement officer had no probable cause to stop him.

Jere Meddaugh was riding his bike behind a school in April 2020 when a deputy attempted to make contact. Meddaugh didn’t stop, but the deputy later arrested him and found 57 grams of meth on him. At the time, investigators said Meddaugh had outstanding warrants.

Meddaugh was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. In October 2020, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

He appealed arguing that the deputy lacked reasonable suspicion to stop him and therefore violated his constitutional rights, WSAW-TV reported. The appeals court agreed.

“Based on events that occurred following the stop, Meddaugh was arrested and ultimately convicted. We agree with Meddaugh that the State failed to show that the investigatory stop was supported by reasonable suspicion. Accordingly, we reverse the judgment and the court’s denial of the suppression motion, ” the court said.

The appeals court sent the case back to the circuit court, where it could be revived, but without the drug evidence.