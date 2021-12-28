Man charged after Christmas Eve killing at Michigan cabin

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

He was arrested early last Friday after Gogebic County sheriff’s deputies called to a cabin in Marenisco Township about a reported shooting found two men shot inside.

One victim, 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher of Marenisco Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second victim, 22-year-old Austin Fletcher of Irvine, California, was transported to a hospital in Ironwood with a gunshot wound.

He was later transported to Duluth, Minnesota where he was treated and released, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Millard was being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Gogebic County Jail. Online court records do not list an attorney for Millard, whose next court hearing is set for Jan. 5.

Marenisco Township abuts the Wisconsin border in the northwest corner of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The township’s southern edge is located about 20 miles north of Minocqua.