Head of GOP-led election probe says mayors could be jailed

Head of GOP-led election probe says mayors could be jailed

By: Associated Press December 3, 2021 10:46 am

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman questions a presenter as the court considers oral arguments regarding whether to exercise jurisdiction over matters relating to the passage of 2011 Wis. Act 10, commonly referred to as the budget repair bill, at the state Capitol in Madison on Monday. (Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, John Hart, Pool)

Then Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman questions a presenter in 2011. Gableman, no longer on the court, is now conducting an investigation in to the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin. (Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, John Hart, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A retired state Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate Wisconsin’s 2020 election says the mayors of Madison and Green Bay should face punishment and possibly jail time if they don’t meet with him, according to court documents.

Michael Gableman filed lawsuits Monday seeking to force Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to submit to depositions because they have “simply failed without reason or excuse to appear.” Gableman said he tried to arrange the meeting a the two leaders on Nov. 15 and heard nothing from them.

Although online court records do not list the lawsuits, copies of them were obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio and posted online on Thursday. Gableman’s petition asks for a subpoena that if ignored “may constitute contempt of the legislature” and “be subject to punishment, including imprisonment.”

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has dismissed Gableman’s probe as a “fake investigation” and has sought a restraining order barring Gableman from seeking interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on Kaul’s lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 23.

President Joe Biden beat Trump by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts and lawsuits. False claims of widespread fraud have not been proven, with just five people out of more than 3 million who cast ballots in 2020 charged with election fraud.

