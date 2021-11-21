Quantcast
Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins November 21, 2021 11:36 am

D.W. appeals the circuit court order terminating his parental rights to his child, K.J. D.W. argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion in granting the petition to terminate his parental rights because the circuit court failed to weigh relevant facts affecting the best interests of the child in consideration of the petition for the termination of parental rights (TPR).

