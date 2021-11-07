Quantcast
Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins November 7, 2021 7:47 am

Darnell J. Mungon appeals a judgment of conviction and an order denying postconviction relief. Mungon argues that his trial counsel was ineffective and that the trial court erred when it excluded evidence that the victim in this case was not wearing his seat belt.

