Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Subject-matter Jurisdiction – Breach-of-contract

Subject-matter Jurisdiction – Breach-of-contract

By: Derek Hawkins November 2, 2021 7:49 am

This labyrinth of appeals stems from a breach of contract claim brought by Big Shoulders Capital LLC against San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad Inc. (SLRG) and Mt. Hood Railroad Co., with federal jurisdiction ostensibly based on diversity of citizenship.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo