Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Standing to Sue

Standing to Sue

By: Derek Hawkins October 27, 2021 7:35 am

Lake Arrowhead Association, a homeowners’ association, commenced this small claims action seeking a money judgment for unpaid assessments and associated charges allegedly owed by Opal Straub on property in the Association.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo