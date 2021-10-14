Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Termination of Parental Rights

Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins October 14, 2021 7:58 am

In this termination of parental rights (“TPR”) action, the Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services (“the County”) filed a petition to terminate David’s parental rights to his son, Dylan, based on two grounds: continuing need of protection or services (“continuing CHIPS”), see WIS. STAT. § 48.415(2); and failure to assume parental responsibility, see § 48.415(6).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo